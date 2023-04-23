Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.44 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

