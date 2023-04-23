Contrasting NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% Upwork -14.54% -36.42% -8.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NerdWallet and Upwork’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.11 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -88.35 Upwork $618.32 million 2.29 -$89.89 million ($0.69) -15.36

NerdWallet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upwork. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upwork, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75 Upwork 0 3 6 0 2.67

NerdWallet presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. Upwork has a consensus price target of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 91.51%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Upwork on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

