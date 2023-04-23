Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Corteva has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Corteva stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 537,824 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

