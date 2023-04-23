CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

