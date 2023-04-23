Critical Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NerdWallet and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.94%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than So-Young International.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

NerdWallet has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NerdWallet and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.11 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -88.35 So-Young International $182.38 million 1.61 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -27.90

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NerdWallet and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NerdWallet beats So-Young International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.