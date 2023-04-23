Critical Comparison: RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) and NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and NORMA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and NORMA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $9.40 77.50 NORMA Group N/A N/A N/A $1.74 7.65

Dividends

NORMA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. NORMA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NORMA Group pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NORMA Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and NORMA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 3 0 2.17 NORMA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $666.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.60%. NORMA Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.15%. Given NORMA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NORMA Group is more favorable than RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of NORMA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NORMA Group beats RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation in industrial kitchens. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), EMEA, North America, Asia, and Other segments. The company was founded by Siegfried Meister in 1973 and is headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, Germany.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers. The company also provides water management, emobility thermal management, and commercial and passenger vehicles solutions. NORMA Group SE was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Maintal, Germany.

