Critical Contrast: LogicMark (LGMK) versus Its Peers

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LogicMark to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LogicMark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 307 1097 2287 84 2.57

Profitability

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 13.05%. Given LogicMark’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -295.10% -113.33% -24.83%

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -0.17 LogicMark Competitors $1.18 billion $107.54 million 5.57

LogicMark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LogicMark rivals beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.