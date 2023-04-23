Critical Survey: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Incyte alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 10.03% 11.45% 8.72% OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40%

Risk & Volatility

Incyte has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 8 5 0 2.29 OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Incyte and OmniAb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. OmniAb has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Incyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Incyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Incyte and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $3.39 billion 4.90 $340.66 million $1.52 49.07 OmniAb $59.08 million 0.00 -$22.33 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Summary

Incyte beats OmniAb on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About OmniAb

(Get Rating)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.