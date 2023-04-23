CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTIC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $511,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

