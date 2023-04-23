Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $68,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.38. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

