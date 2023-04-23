Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.38. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

