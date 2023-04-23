Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

