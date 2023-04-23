CX Institutional Acquires 34,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 282.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

