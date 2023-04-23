CX Institutional Acquires 4,410 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.23. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

