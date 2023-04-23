CX Institutional Buys 8,542 Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.71% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXI opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

