CX Institutional Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,820,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after buying an additional 93,346 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.38.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

