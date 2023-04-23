CX Institutional Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,206,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,121,000 after acquiring an additional 51,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after purchasing an additional 841,710 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

