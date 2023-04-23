CX Institutional Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $26.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

