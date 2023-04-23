CX Institutional Purchases 22,237 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 324.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of MMS opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.