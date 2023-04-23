CX Institutional Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $258.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

