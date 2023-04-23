CX Institutional Sells 143 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

