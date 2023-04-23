CX Institutional Sells 14,331 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,331 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $176.78 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

