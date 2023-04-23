CX Institutional Sells 1,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 287.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $125.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

