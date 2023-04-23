CX Institutional Sells 88,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,331 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 120,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
SPSM opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
