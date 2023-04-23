CX Institutional Takes $1.42 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total value of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $228.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.73. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.