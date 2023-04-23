CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

