CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $171.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $138.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $165.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

