CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $141,523.89 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

