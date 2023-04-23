Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $19,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 280.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 390,551 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,789,000 after buying an additional 326,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2,037.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 194,496 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 175,151 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPXS opened at $17.51 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

