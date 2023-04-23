Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

