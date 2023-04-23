Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DG opened at $218.22 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.95.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 249.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.