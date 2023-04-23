DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

