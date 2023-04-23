Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and traded as high as C$3.08. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 41,510 shares trading hands.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.89.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

