Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

