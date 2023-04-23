Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

Eaton stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

