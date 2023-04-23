ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) & 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Head-To-Head Analysis

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECB Bancorp $25.04 million 4.47 $2.72 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 2.44 $90,000.00 ($0.08) -91.25

ECB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for ECB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares ECB Bancorp and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECB Bancorp 8.90% 2.25% 0.32% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.52% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of ECB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECB Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary, PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

