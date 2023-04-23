EFG International AG (EFGXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on May 12th

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4293 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.

EFG International Stock Performance

EFGXY opened at C$9.01 on Friday. EFG International has a fifty-two week low of C$9.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of EFG International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About EFG International

EFG International AG engages in the provision of private banking, and asset management services. It includes investment solutions, wealth services, credit and financing, other banking, services for independent asset managers, ebanking services. It operates through the following segments: Private Banking and Wealth Management; Investment and Wealth Solutions; Global Markets and Treasury; and Corporate.

Featured Articles

