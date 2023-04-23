Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $32.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $32.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $32.73. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.78 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.24.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $450.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.10. Elevance Health has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

