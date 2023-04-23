Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives C$60.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock opened at C$58.40 on Thursday. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.48. The stock has a market cap of C$15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.23. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2145636 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

