Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $85.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

