Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 7.9% in March

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 645,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 66.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.66 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enel Chile Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.