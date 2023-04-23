Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. OTR Global downgraded Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.68.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $223.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.