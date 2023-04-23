Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Enviva Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enviva has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $239.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enviva will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -139.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enviva by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Enviva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

