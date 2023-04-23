EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $126.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

