Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

