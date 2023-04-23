Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

