Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.71

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.11. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 17,215 shares.

Erste Group Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

