Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Euronext to €85.00 ($92.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.38.

EUXTF opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Euronext has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $88.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities, and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

