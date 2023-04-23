Evercore ISI Trims BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price to $10.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $686,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

