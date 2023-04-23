Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.23% of Evofem Biosciences worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100, an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

