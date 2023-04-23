Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $23.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.10.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.50.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Aditives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure. The Specialty Aditives segment includes powerful additives and versatile crosslinkers.

